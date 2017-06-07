Sudan: Khartoum State Ministry of Health - All Watery Diarrhea Cases in State Hospitals Cured

Khartoum — Khartoum State Ministry of Health has announced that all the Watery Diarrhea cases, in the state hospitals, were cured, adding that the hospital adsmitted 30 cases from Taibat Al-Hamda area, nine of which were discharged and the others are stable.

The Minister of Health of Khartoum State, Prof. Mamoun Homeida who inspected, Tuesday, the Watery Diarrhea Centre, at Khartoum North Teaching Hospital has underlined that the Watery Diarrhea cases have decreased and no deaths were reported on Monday.

The Minister affirmed that the cumulative death toll has reached 4 deaths, so far, since the registration of cases of the Watery diarrhea, asserting that the watery Diarrhea present in the state is not an epidemic cholera.

Prof. Homeida has told the meeting of the ministers of Khartoum State held, last Monday that it was necessary to continue chlorination of drinking water in the state.