6 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Khartoum State Ministry of Health - All Watery Diarrhea Cases in State Hospitals Cured

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Khartoum State Ministry of Health has announced that all the Watery Diarrhea cases, in the state hospitals, were cured, adding that the hospital adsmitted 30 cases from Taibat Al-Hamda area, nine of which were discharged and the others are stable.

The Minister of Health of Khartoum State, Prof. Mamoun Homeida who inspected, Tuesday, the Watery Diarrhea Centre, at Khartoum North Teaching Hospital has underlined that the Watery Diarrhea cases have decreased and no deaths were reported on Monday.

The Minister affirmed that the cumulative death toll has reached 4 deaths, so far, since the registration of cases of the Watery diarrhea, asserting that the watery Diarrhea present in the state is not an epidemic cholera.

Prof. Homeida has told the meeting of the ministers of Khartoum State held, last Monday that it was necessary to continue chlorination of drinking water in the state.

Sudan

♦ This Week's News in Brief ♦

A compact weekly digest of Dabanga Sudan's highlights of the news from Darfur and Sudan Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.