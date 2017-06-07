Sudan: Al-Basher Issues Decree Establishing a National Project for Integrated Development in Wadi Al-Hawad in Nahr El-Neil State.

Khartoum 6-6-2017 (SUNA) The President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omar al-Bashir, issued, Tuesday, a decree allocating two million four hundred thousand feddans in Wadi Al-Hawad in Nahr El-Neil State for the establishment of a national project for integrated development.

The decree stipulates the establishment of a law defining the management of the Wadi Al-Hawad project and its purposes.

The decree prohibits infringement of the rights of owners of agricultural land located within the boundaries of the project and details the formulas of their making investment partnerships.