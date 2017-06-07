Sudan: Vice - President Affirms State Keenness to Enhance Education

Khartoum — Vice - President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, has affirmed the state keenness to enhance the education for realizing the aspired goals.

This came when he received Tuesday at the Republican Palace the Wali (governor) of East Darfur State, Anas Omer, in presence of the education committee in the Legislative Assembly of East Darfur State.

The meeting has discussed the educational process in the state and the challenges facing it.

In a press statement, chairman of the educational committee at East Darfur State's Assembly, Rahil Ejail Salih, said that the state has considered the year 2017 as the year of education, indicating that the state is engaged in the rehabilitation and establishment of more than 171 schools.

He pointed to the state's need for industrial, technological and trade schools.