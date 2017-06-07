Sudan: VP Affirms State Concern Over Education

Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohammed Abdul Rahman. has affirmed the state's concern over the development of education in the country to realize the targeted goals in this connection.

This came when the VP met, Tuesday at the Republican Palace the Wali (governor) of East Darfur State, Anas Omer, in the presence of the Head of the Education Committee of the Legislative Assembly of East Darfur.

The Head of the Education Committee said in press statements that they briefed Hassabo on the progress of education process in East Darfur.