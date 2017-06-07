Sudan: Minister of Intl Cooperation Stresses Importance of Strengthening External Partnerships to Open Wider Horizons for International Cooperation

Khartoum — The Minister of International Cooperation Ambassador Idris Suleiman underlined, in his ministry's performance report for the year 2016-2017 before the National assembly, the ministry determination to strengthen external partnerships to open wider horizons for international cooperation and the shift from humanitarian aid to early recovery and development.

The report pointed out to the activities carried out through bilateral cooperation including signing of documents of the Japanese grant to buy vegetable dryers at 101 million dollars, signing of a memorandum of understanding with Germany at 51 million euros in the field of displaced persons and refugees and ratification of a number of agreements signed with the Japan's International Cooperation Agency on Kassala Water, Kosti Water and the agreements of the agricultural development infrastructure at the Northern State. The report also comprised the most important participations mainly holding of meetings with the United Nations organizations and the European Union.

The ambassador Suleiman revealed the challenges facing his ministry such as the completion of governance for external aid as well as consolidation of coordination with the development partners and working to increase development partners by attracting more resources and focusing on national execution of projects.