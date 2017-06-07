6 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Labor Minister Receives EU Representative to Discuss Labor Related Questions

Khartoum — The Minister for Labor and Administrative Reform, Dr. Ahmed Babikir Nahar, on Tuesday received a delegation from the European UNION Mission and discuss with them issues related to industrial and vocational training and the role EU could play in training and the possibility of transferring some of the EU expertise in this domain to the Sudan, to better train youth and provide them with jobs.

The minister said the overall objective it so better train youth and cooperate with the EU on how youth could work and how they could compete in the market place and thus reflect on the overall economic performance of the country

The head of the EU mission Michael Dimon has revealed that the overall EU interventions in the Sudan have reached some 250 million Euros, coming via international organizations national society and the UN and GIZ. The EU diplomat suggested the establishment of a vocational training center in Darfur, Nyala town.

