Sudan: Second Five-Year Plan - State's Concern With Agriculture Is a Top Priority for Food Security and Export Support

Khartoum — The report on the evaluation of the performance of the second five-year plan 2012-2016, which was discussed by the National Council for Strategic Planning, focus on the production and agriculture.

The report stressed that the means of agricultural data need a census and accurate survey enable translation of the state's concern with agriculture with its both husbandry and animal sections as the top priority for food security and export support in accordance with the five-year program.

The report revealed that some states showed self-sufficiency in cereals, vegetables, meat and dairy, explaining existence of surplus in some states with a gap in others a matter necessitates encouragement and development of state trade and marketing mechanisms.

The report pointed out that the year 2015 witnessed a decline in the rate of inflation for the year 2014 by 20%, revealing that South Darfur state registered the lowest inflation rate of 7.1, whereas the rate of inflation in the states ranged between 7.1 - 45.6. The report referred to the high inflation rates in North Kordofan and Sinnar states a matter needs to be studied.

The report also pointed out that the area of rain-fed agriculture decreased in 2015 compared to 2014 due to the scarcity and fluctuation of rainfall, the continuous waste of irrigation water, the lack of optimal exploitation of river water and groundwater, which has a clear impact on the decreasing areas targeted by agriculture, which in turn can cause food gaps that are difficult to avoid.