6 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: FVP Informed On Efforts of Ministry of Transport to Establish Road Projects

Khartoum — The First Vice-President and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih was briefed on efforts made by Ministry of Transport, Roads and Bridges to establish a number of road projects in the various Stats of the Country.

This came when the First Vice-President met at the Council of Ministers Tuesday, with Minister of Transport, Roads and Bridges, Engineer Makkawi Mohamed Awad who said ina statement to SUNA, that he briefed the First Vice-President on progress of work at Omdurman-Bara highway , announcing completion of work at Nyala -Edal-Firsan road.

The Minister unveiled that Gezira train would arrive the country before the end of this year and that efforts are underway to establish East Sudan train and Sinnar-Obeid railway.

He added the meeting discussed possibility of using Port Sudan by Ethiopia for facilitating transport and movement of commodities between the two countries.

