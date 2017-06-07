6 June 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Al-Shabaab Kills Aid Workers Near Dadaab Refugee Camp

Tagged:

Related Topics

A Kenyan government official says four Kenyan aid workers have died after their vehicle hit a mine near the Dadaab refugee camp in the eastern county of Garissa.

Mohamud Saleh, the northeastern regional coordinator, said Tuesday the vehicle belonged to African Development Solutions.

He says the mine is thought to have been planted by al-Shabab extremists based in neighboring Somalia.

At least 34 people have died, including 20 police officers, in similar explosions in Kenya in the past three weeks.

Analysts call it a change in strategy by al-Shabab, which has been carrying out attacks inside Kenya since 2011.

The extremist group has called the attacks revenge for Kenya sending troops to Somalia to fight the militants.

Somalia

KDF and Police Officers Survive Al Shabaab Attack

A convoy of Kenya Defence Force (KDF) and the police on Monday, June 5, narrowly survived death in Wajir county. The… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.