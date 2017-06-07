6 June 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Qatar Flights Using Somali Airspace After Gulf Ban

A Somali civil aviation official says at least 15 Qatar Airways flights have used Somalia's airspace since Saudi Arabia and other Arab nations moved to sever links with the Gulf nation.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief reporters, said that before the Gulf diplomatic crisis erupted Monday, just one or two Qatar Airways planes flew over Somalia each day.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates cut diplomatic ties with Qatar and have moved to isolate the country by shutting down land, sea and air links, accusing it of supporting terror groups in the region. Qatar has denied the allegations.

The Qatari capital, Doha, is a major international transport hub.

