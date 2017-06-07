Mauritius: New Recruits Strengthen Civil Service Workforce

press release

A cohort of eighty Management Support Officers and thirty-eight Word Processing Officers has joined the Civil Service on 06 June 2017, with the objective of strengthening the workforce of the Public Service.

In this context, an induction course was organised by the Ministry of Civil Service and Administrative Reforms at the Lunch Room of the National Assembly in Port Louis.

The new recruits will undergo a one-week induction course in order to get acquainted to the conditions of service, work ethics, responsibilities and the machinery of Government.

Present at the ceremony, the Minister of Civil Service and Administrative reforms, Mr Eddy Boissézon, underpinned the prime role of the Civil Service as the backbone of the economic and social progress of the country. Equipped with a strong workforce, the Civil Service has often demonstrated its competence in critical times, he highlighted.

The Minister underlined that the strength of the Civil Service is its resilience and ability to adapt to changes in both local and global landscape. On that score, he emphasised that through this recruitment, provision for a more effective pool of officers to face future challenges has been made.

Minister Boissézon underlined that Government is pushing for reforms and transformation so as to keep pace with globalisation and uplift Mauritius to a high income country. As public servants, the new recruits will be called upon to support Government to effectively perform and its role and deliver its duties, he added.

He urged them to subscribe to the principles of good governance and invest themselves wholeheartedly and commit entirely to the duties and functions of their job. That will translate into productivity, an efficient performance and will carve their career path, he concluded.