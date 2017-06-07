MAYVONNE Swart had just finished captaining a netball game at the Namibian private schools sports tournament in Windhoek on Sunday, and only had a few minutes before refereeing (yes, refereeing) the next game, when she spoke to The Namibian about her recent achievement as southern Africa's junior sportswoman of the year.

The 15-year-old Grade 9 pupil of ProEd Academy at Swakopmund has one aim: the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she wants to represent Namibia in karate. It will be the first time karate is included in the Games.

Swart was crowned best junior sportswoman of the year at the Regional Annual Sports Awards (RASA) last Saturday in Johannesburg. The event was hosted in conjunction with the African Union Sports Council Region 5.

Seven other Namibians were nominated for an award, and only Swart, Ananias Shikongo (sportsman with disability), Johanna Benson (sportswoman with disability) and Kaino Nghitongo (sports journalist) walked away with awards for Namibia.

Swart was up against Zimbabwe's Danielle Marie Becker (golf) and Lesotho's Maquabang Tsibela (athletics).

"I never expected to win anything. It was a surprise for me already that I was a nominee. Just to be part of the event was a major privilege, but when they said I won junior sportswoman of the year, I was so happy," she beamed.

Later this month, she will be representing Namibia in Mozambique, but her main goal is to be amongst Namibia's first karateka at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Swart started karate when she was six. Her father, karate sensei Valdimar Swart, is one of Namibia's top karate teachers. He runs a successful dojo at Swakopmund, with one of his main objectives being the development of a healthy lifestyle among the youth.

"I always saw him do karate, so I also started. But when the competitions began coming in, and I performed and was able to go places, the bug bit me. I love it. I love the lifestyle, the training, and being able to compete. The karate dojo is also like a family," said Swart.

Her outstanding performances during last year's world karate championships at Swakopmund played a major role in her winning the regional award. She won gold in kata, kumite and free-fighting, and a silver in team kata. Over the last year, she has only won gold at tournaments.

As for encouragement to other young sportsmen and women, Swart said: "Never give up. Even when the going gets tough, fight back. Carry on, and look towards the prize. The hard work will not be for nothing."