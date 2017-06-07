WELWITSCHIAS coach Lyn Jones has selected a young and inexperienced squad to face the Golden Lions in their SuperSport Rugby Challenge match in Windhoek on Saturday.

Coming off a 92-7 defeat to the Blue Bulls in Pretoria last Saturday, and with Namibia's top players unavailable due to the Nations Cup in Uruguay, Jones didn't have much depth to choose from, while several injuries have also forced his hand.

He has made 10 changes to the 22-man squad that faced the Bulls, with most of the changes coming amongst the backs, where only fly half Dirk von Wiedts and wing back Davis Philander are expected to remain from last weekend's starting 15.

Von Weidts only made his debut last weekend, while several other newcomers will be in action against the Lions.

They include Wanderers centre Janre du Toit, who was selected against the Bulls but withdrew due to injury; Ethan Beukes who made his debut last weekend; Russel van Wyk, who returns to the team for the first time this year; and Western Suburbs' young winger Collins Omalu, who makes the 22-man squad for the first time.

Amongst the forwards, Unam hooker Orbert Nortje and Wanderers flanker Adriaan Booysen are expected to make their debut in the starting 15, while United lock Winmar Rust is also due for a debut. Other newcomers include Walvis Bay prop Herman Grobler and Unam fly half TC Kisting.

The Lions thrashed the Welwitschias 112-14 in their first leg match in Johannesburg and Jones on Tuesday said they realised the enormity of the task.

"We all appreciate the enormity of our task over the next two weeks when we will face the Lions and the Pumas, but it will give us an opportunity to see new players playing at this level. Even if you lose by more than 50 points you can still see good players coming through and I hope to see more."

Despite the big defeat to the Bulls, Jones said some players put in pleasing performances.

"Thomasau Forbes was once again the best player on the field and fly half Dirk von Weidts made a strong debut. Prop Nelius Theron is only 20 years old - he will improve and is someone to keep an eye on," he said.

"The Bulls picked a very tall team so we struggled in the line-outs, but we dominated the rucks and play off the floor. Only two of their tries came from good play; the rest came from our mistakes and giving them soft tries," he added.

Jones admitted that it was difficult to maintain confidence, but said the squad was responding well to the challenge.

"It's not easy when you go into the changing room for halftime and you are already 50-0 behind, but you can only focus on the game plan and try to execute it.

"The fitness is improving, but it's not good enough and there is still a long way to go. But I'm encouraged by the players' attitude, they are responding to the challenge and working harder," he said.

Jones said he believed in his squad, but they still have a long way to go.

"I've coached and played a long time and have been involved in a lot of heavy losses. But this group is trying hard and once we have 15 players up to standard on the field, once we crack that, we will be away."

"To be effective the team needs 15 guys who are good and fit enough and some of the players struggled with the standard and intensity required at this level. At the current rate we will be a good Currie Cup team by 2019, but we proved against the Valke that there are teams that we can compete against," he added.

The Welwitschias squad of 22 to take on the Lions on Saturday, 10 June in Windhoek is as follows:

Christo McNeish, Neil van Vuuren, Orbert Nortje, Andries Rousseau, Desiderius Sethie, Herman Grobler, Winmar Rust, Max Katjijeko, Denzil van Wyk, Thomas Kali, Thomasau Forbes, Adriaan Booysen, Roderique Victor, JC Winkler, Dirk von Weidts, TC Kisting, Collins Omalu, Ethan Beukes, Janry du Toit, Russel van Wyk, David Philander and Aurelio Plato.