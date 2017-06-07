6 June 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Father Gets Life Term for Raping His Daughter

The Kwazulu — Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa issued a stern warning to offenders of crime against women and children. "I appeal to the abusers to stop abusing and raping women and children as they will find themselves in jail if they continue doing these evil deeds. Our Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit will make sure that those involved in such crimes will be prosecuted and sent to jail. We also encourage victims to report such crimes. These specialized units will harshly deal with abusers. I also welcome the harsh sentence that was imposed on an accused who was convicted for the rape of his daughter," he said.

On 2 June 2017, the accused (39), who is the biological father of the victim, was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by the Umlazi Regional Court. This comes after National Child Protection Week where awareness was raised in our communities to protect and defend our children. The victim (12) was at her father's home at Danganya area, Umkomaas in November 2013 when her father was under the influence of alcohol. The accused raped the victim and threatened her not to tell anyone about the incident. Few days later, the victim went to her granny's place of residence where she reported the matter to her grandmother. A case of rape was opened at Umkomaas police station and was transferred to Umlazi Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for further investigation. The accused was immediately arrested and charged with rape. He appeared in court several times until he was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.

