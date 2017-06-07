Dodoma — The opposition has called for a review of the verdict on its two lawmakers, Ms Halima Mdee (Chadema-Kawe) and Ms Esther Bulaya (Chadema-Bunda), claiming standing orders were violated during the course of suspending the vocal MPs.

Chief Whip Ally Saleh (CUF-Malindi) said he had written to the office of the Clerk of Parliament, asking him to convene a meeting for the Parliamentary Standing Orders Committee to review the process through which the House suspended the two legislators.

On Monday, the ruling party-dominated House voted to suspend Ms Mdee and Ms Bulaya after a motion by the chairman of the Parliamentary Privileges, Ethics and Powers Committee, Mr George Mkuchika said the two MPs were found guilty of acting in a manner that disrespected the Speaker during a debate on the Minerals and Energy Ministry budget on Friday.

Mr Mkuchika's committee recommended that the two be barred from taking part in parliamentary proceedings for the remaining 25 days of the ongoing session and the next sitting scheduled for September this year.

However, as soon as the motion was backed by MPs from the ruling party, Ms Juliana Shonza (Songwe Special Seats-CCM) stood up and proposed extension of the suspension to two sittings, including the ongoing one, saying the two would remain suspended until February next year.

The move was easily approved, but in his concluding remarks, Speaker Job Ndugai said Ms Mdee and Ms Bulaya would remain suspended until the next budget session, which starts in April. But in a rejoinder, Mr Saleh Ally, has pointed out seven shortfalls that, he said, called for a review of the process.

"The two MPs were not given an opportunity to be heard by the Parliamentary Privileges, Ethics and Powers committee and there is no reason for rushing into issuing a judgment in just two weekend days, while there was still time of deliberating on the 2017/18 budget until the end of June," he said.

He said the committee should have understood that just last week, Chadema had lost one of its founders and chief financier and former Moshi Urban MP Philemon Ndesamburo such that it was quite unlikely for the two MPs to be in Dodoma, while the rest of their colleagues had gone to the funeral in Moshi.

"Since the committee was in a rush to punish them, it was not surprising that Ms Bulaya was punished for inciting opposition lawmakers to leave the debating chamber, while in fact, she was implementing a directive by the assistant Chief Whip," he said.

Mr Saleh Ally noted that they did not receive their summons either on Saturday.

While the Parliamentary Privileges, Ethics and Powers committee works independently, said Mr Saleh Ally, it was shocking to note that Ms Shona had in fact prepared her motion, seeking to extend the punishment that had been proposed by the committee well in advance, while she was not a member of the committee.

"The question is how did Ms Shonza manage to write a printed copy of her motion and distribute it even before Mr Mkuchika had completed delivering his?" he querried.

Besides, he said, Ms Shonza did not sign her motion as required under Order 57(2) of the conduct of Parliament business thereby rendering it null and void.

"In the same vein, Order 57(7) requires the Parliament to debate a motion such as the one, which was delivered by Ms Shonza, but that did not happen. We were only asked to vote for or against the motion," he said.

He alleged that the chairman or some members of the Parliamentary Privileges, Ethics and Powers committee leaked the content of committee findings, making it easy for Ms Shonza to prepare her printed copy of her motion. This, according to Mr Saleh, was contrary to Parliamentary Standing Orders.

The Speaker did not allow MPs to issue Point of Orders when the findings of the Parliamentary Privileges, Ethics and Powers Committee were being debated.