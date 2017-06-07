Cameroon: 2019 AFCON Qualifiers - Lions Sharpen Claws

The national football squad is training in Malabo ahead of upcoming international hurdles
The 2017 champions of Africa, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon are in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, to prepare for major international competitions. These include the first playing day of the qualifying round of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations against the Atlas Lions of Morocco on June 10, 2017 at the Yaounde Ahmadou Ahijo Stadium, the friendly encounter against Colombia in Spain on June 13 and the Confederation Cup in Russia which kicks off on June 17, 2017. Some players notably goalkeeper Fabrice Ondoa, strikers Vincent Aboubakar, Karl Toko Ekambi and Christian Bassogog and winger Ambroise Oyongo Bitolo were expected to join the squad on Monday June 5, 2017. Sources from Malabo say the Lions have training sessions on the concentration and ball control and a series of small games. Prior to their departure, the Indomitable Lions trained at the Military Stadium in Yaounde. The training focused on physical fitness exercises and some pitch techniques. The team played a friendly game against Union Sportif of Douala on June 1, 2017 before leaving for Malabo the next day. On arrival in Malabo, the Indomitable Lions were received at the Malabo international Airport by the Cameroonian Ambassador to Equatorial Guinea, Lazare Mpouel Balla. The team is currently residing at the Hotel Sofitel de Sippo in Malabo and is undergoing training sessions at the Malabo Stadium. The Indomitable Lions will return to Yaounde tomorrow ready to face the Atlas Lions of Morroco.