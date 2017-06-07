Photo: The Citizen

Pesident John Magufuli has sworn-in ACT-Wazalendo chairlady Anna Mghwira as the new Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner.

Dar es Salaam — As the new Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner Anna Mghwira took oath of office yesterday at State House in Dar es Salaam, questions still lingered about President John Magufuli's choice of the opposition leader as his key lieutenant in the region.

President Magufuli defended his action yesterday and dismissed criticism that he was out to kill opposition parties in the country through appointing its members as government functionaries.

The Head of State, who spoke shortly after swearing in Ms Mghwira, said he had settled for someone he believed would deliver for the people irrespective of her political party affiliation. "There are those who will criticise everything... .I have appointed you to go and work, so go and work for the people. I know there are those who will oppose you, including from CCM and Chadema, or some who are jealous that I should have appointed them instead," said Dr Magufuli.

He said he had rejected overtures from other opposition figures including from Chadema and MPs wanting to be picked to join government. "But I have refused because I want the opposition to thrive," said the President, who was flanked by Vice President Samia Suluhu and Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa among other officials at the ceremony.

But the President's defence is a climbdown from his earlier declaration in public, at a rally in Zanzibar, that he would never incorporate opposition figures in his administration. Yesterday, however, the President appeared to renege on the pledge, saying he meant he would not to appoint opposition figures as nominated MPs.

The ruling party's spokesperson, Mr Humprey Polepole, also supported the President, saying as Head of State he had the leeway to pick those he felt would help him deliver on the campaign manifesto.

"There is no sinister motive or an agenda against the opposition. I would say he has seen something positive in those he is picking," said Mr Polepole in an interview with Mwananchi.

Saturday's appointment of the ACT-Wazalendo national chairman to replace Mr Saidi Meck Sadiki, who said he had opted for early retirement, has stirred wide debate and left ACT-Wazalendo leader Mr Zitto Kabwe pondering the party's future.

Mr Kabwe, who has had to also fend off claims that his party was in partnership with the ruling CCM, has summoned a meeting of the party's top organ today to deliberate on the implication of their chairman's inclusion in the Magufuli government.

In April, this year, Mr Kabwe's key political ally and ACT-Wazalendo top adviser and strategist, Prof Kitila Mkumbo, was appointed as Water and Irrigation permanent secretary.

Ms Mghwira, for her part, said she had positively received President Magufuli's appointment and promised to tirelessly work on her responsibility. She arrived at the swearing in ceremony in a spanking Toyota Land Cruiser VX with the Kilimanjaro regional commissioner's plates.

Ms Mghwira who has worked extensively in the grassroots as a civil leader and activist for many years will be working from Chadema's stronghold. The opposition party won seven out of 10 parliamentary seats in Kilimanjaro in the 2015 elections.

Speaking before the President, Ms Mghwira said she was honoured with the appointment and affirmed that she still belonged to the Opposition.

"But that doesn't mean that I am opposed to development. I believe the number one responsibility for any RC is to steer development activities in her area. I know there has been a lot of speculation but I'm ready to serve in the capacity," she said.

Ms Mghwira earlier received the CCM Manifesto from CCM Deputy Secretary General (Mainland) Rodrick Mpogolo.

She noted that much of Kilimanjaro was under opposition control and called for support from all sides to take the region forward.

"I don't believe that there is any political party which is against development; I believe we will work together despite our differences because after all, as a country, we have a good history of living together in harmony."

But it will remain to be seen how the new RC will balance the two hats when she settles down to work. Her party will today give direction on what has been a testing week for its leadership. On Sunday, Mr Kabwe expressed his misgivings on the appointment.

According to Mr Kabwe, the party had extended support to the President on the appointment of Prof Mkumbo who was a civil servant teaching at the University of Dar.

"This second appointment has raised our doubts on the intention of the President and his government. Our first instinct is that it does more harm than good to the party," he said.

Mr Kabwe's response, however, does not answer all questions on the apparent close relationship between his party's officials and President Magufuli, according to a political science don from Ruaha Catholic University (Rucu), Prof Gaudence Mpangala. "There must be something that led President Magufuli to renege on his vow of never appointing opposition members to his government. So, my answer is "yes", to all those who are asking if there is any link between ACT and ruling CCM. ACT is not targeted by the President. It is not a coincidence that the party's top officials are appointed in a space of two months," he said.

"Ours isn't a Government of National Unity, so CCM which is in power dictates each and everything. If the president was trying to change the system, the question is why just one opposition party?" asked Prof Mpangala, adding "We should not forget how ACT came to being. Kabwe and Mkumbo were expelled from Chadema on charges of betrayal and they went on to form ACT. Are we surprised that party officials are now appointed by CCM to serve in government?"