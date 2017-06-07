Tanzania: Tributes As Opposition Stalwart Ndesamburo Is Laid to Rest in Moshi

Photo: Michuzi Blog/Daily News

CHADEMA Members of Parliament carry the coffin bearing the body of the late Philemon Ndesamburo at Majengo grounds where relatives, friends and members of the public paid last respects in Moshi.

Kilimanjaro — The Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tanzania (ELCT) Presiding Bishop, Dr Fredrick Shoo, led hundreds of mourners, who attended a requiem for fallen former Chadema chairman in Kilimanjaro Region Philemon Ndesamburo at Kiboroloni Lutheran Church.

During his sermon, Dr Shoo said Ndesamburo's death had left a big loss not only to his family, but also to the country at large due to his considerable contribution.

He eulogised Ndesamburo as a hardworking, courageous and someone, who hated discrimination of any kind. "Mzee Ndesamburo was a patriotic Tanzanian, who never discriminated against anyone regardless of his/her religious, tribal or political affiliation. Besides all this, Mzee Ndesamburo was a God fearing man," said Dr Shoo.

The head of ELCT urged those, who held leadership positions to emulate Mzee Ndesamburo by serving people and not using their positions for personal gain.

Speaking at the church, Ndesamburo's grandson Philemon Sindato revealed that his grandfather died of a heart attack.

Mr Sindato read a moving eulogy on behalf of the family. Mzee Ndesamburo passed away last week at the age of 82.

His funeral service was attended by high profile personalities. They include minister of Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development William Lukuvi, Chadema National chairman Freeman Mbowe, former Prime Minister Edward Lowassa, head of political parties, politicians, businesspersons and people of different walks of life.

For the past two days activities in Kilimanjaro have been virtually at a standstill as most of the traders had closed their shops to the funeral service. The entire town was painted red, light blue and white, the colours of the Chadema flag. Up until his death, Ndesamburo served as Chadema regional chairman.

During his life time he served as Moshi Urban MP from 2000 to 2015. He didn't contested for the 2015 election. Before his death he expressed his intention to vie for Chadema Northern Zone chairmanship in an election scheduled for later this year. He was buried at his residence.