Nigeria: Ortom Appeals to Presidency to Call Miyetti Allah to Order

Makurdi — Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has appealed to acting President Yemi Osinbajo to call the leadership of the Miyetti Allah to order for making inciting statements about signing into law, the anti-open grazing bill in the state.

Ortom made the appeal last Monday while briefing journalists on the outcome of the State Security Council meeting held at the Benue Peoples House,Makurdi.

He explained that the decision to draw attention of the Acting President to Miyetti Allah's recent negative comments about the anti-grazing law has become necessary because the leadership of the association had issued threats even claiming that the state belongs to them.

The Governor said his administration would not succumb to any threat issued by the Leadership of Miyetti Allah as such was tantamount to acting against the signed law.

Ortom therefore challenged any Individual, organisation or group with any better alternative to the anti-open grazing law to come up with it, stating that the statement from the Miyetti Allah was unacceptable and unpatriotic.

The governor announced plans by his government to arrest anyone standing against the law and directed the relevant security agencies in the state to comply with such directive as the anti-open grazing in the state was now law.