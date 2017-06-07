Angola: Culture Officials Attend Training in Portugal

Luanda — Officials of the Ministry of Culture are participating since Monday in Lisbon (Portugal) a training programme on management of cultural organizations and projects, Angop learnt Tuesday.

The training is running until June 10 and is bringing together officials from various areas, in order to be endowed with knowledge on project management in the most diverse segments of the cultural sector.

The Angolan delegation in the training is comprised by directors of the Exchange Office, Susana Sousa, GEPE, Luís Junior, of the Natural History Museum, Belmira Gumbe, as well as the head of department of the National Directorate of Cultural Action, Pedro Chissanga, and the Angola's cultural attaché to Portugal, Luandino de Carvalho.