Angola: Commission for Social Policy Recommends Prevention of Endemic Diseases

Luanda — The Commission for Social Policy of the Cabinet Council on Tuesday in Luanda recommended greater engagement of the sectors involved in the programme to prevent, combat and treat large endemic diseases.

The recommendation is contained in the final communiqué of the 4th ordinary session of the Commission for Social Policy of the Cabinet Council, which held on Tuesday today a session led by the Angolan Vice-president Manuel Vicente.

This programme presents the main results achieved in the period 2013/2016, based on the priorities set for the health sector in the national development plan 2013-2017, in the fight against malaria, HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and African human trypanosomiasias.

Still in the health field, the commission recommended the strengthening of programmes for the prevention and treatment of diseases and improvement of actions on basic sanitation of the localities.

The meeting also analyzed, among others, documents of the ministries of Health, Education, Higher Education and Social Welfare.