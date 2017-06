Luanda — The senior men's handball team of 1º de Agosto defeated on Tuesday Interclube by 25-19 in the first of the playoff three matches of Luanda provincial championship.

At the half-time, 1º de Agosto were already winning the game by 12-8. The clash was marked by a power cut with two minutes to go before the end of the first half.

1º de Agosto are thus a victory away of the consolidation of the provincial, held by Interclube.

The two teams will play again on Thursday at 6 p.m.