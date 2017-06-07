The Omusati regional directorate of education awarded a N$750 000 tender to a company that was registered two weeks after getting the job.

The company, Shilakomupaya Investment CC, that is owned by Ongwediva Swapo Party Youth League district secretary Hofni Iipinge, got the tender on 9 March.

Shilakomupaya Investment CC is supposed to renovate a classroom at a school in the region, and to repair 70 chairs and 70 desks at that school.

Omusati regional education director Laban Shapange yesterday said he was not aware of the contract, which seemed to have been signed by his office on 9 March 2017.

According to information on the Business and Intellectual Property Authority (Bipa) website, the company was registered on 24 March, yet a purchase order and claim form stamped by the directorate shows that the tender was awarded on 9 March.

Iipinge yesterday refused to say how his company got the contract without being registered. He, however, said he does not comment on stories sourced from social media.

He then referred The Namibian to the person who posted the documents on social media for comment.

SPYL secretary for economic affairs Tomas Iindji said the information was news to him, adding that his office did not handle members' personal issues.

The education ministry's spokesperson, Johanna Absalom, told The Namibian yesterday that they were aware of the issue raised on social media.

"The ministry, through the directorate of education, arts and culture in the Omusati region, is currently verifying the claims and the facts.

"This will be done in accordance with the principles of the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture and our quest to maintain accountability, transparency and fairness in all operations, at all levels," she said.

Absalom added that the results of the investigation would be made public upon conclusion.

The Namibian earlier this year reported on a three-month-old company, Kwane Fleet Service, getting a contract of N$900 million from the Roads Contractor Company for the supply and delivery of heavy equipment, and the setting up of a specialised plant.

The company, owned by Marcellino MacKinza and South African nationals, got the contract after changing its name from Mimic Investment CC.

Mimic Investment CC was formed in April 2016, three months before the RCC had put the tender on the market on 25 July 2016.

The company then applied for a name-change on 2 August 2016 - when the tender was already out on the market and it was approved on 18 August 2016 - two weeks before the tender closed on 29 August 2016.