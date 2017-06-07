Angola: Ministry of Interior Launches Portal

Luanda — A portal, to privilege the national citizen with a set of services, such as denunciations and news minute to minute, will be launched by the Ministry of the Interior on June 20.

The information was provided by the director of the Institutional Communication Office of the Ministry of Interior (MININT), Simão Milagre, who said that the new instrument aims to increase and improve communication with the population.

According to the source, the portal will be integrated into a facebook page and will divulge the number of commanders at the division level and police stations.

"It's a service that has been going on all over the country to raise the levels of clarification about the things that are being done for security reasons.

Simão Milagre also said that the ministry has already institutionalized the Directorate of Communication and Press and installed delegations in all provinces.

The harmonization of internal communication, he said, is one of the objectives the institution has been pursuing so as to increase the levels of communication within the structures.

The ministry has a very large mobilization and awareness service, he stressed.

In recent times, he continued, there has been a lot of conflicting information on social networks, to which the ministry has responded with press releases and on the facebook page.

The portal comes to increase the capacity of response, he stressed.