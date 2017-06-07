Swapo regional coordinator Armas Amukwiyu is said to be the front-runner to retain his position as political head of the party in the northern region.

Amukwiyu and other leaders are vying for several leadership positions in the region. The latest meeting took place on Monday at Omuthiya, where the district nominated their preferred candidates for the regional conference and the party's congress.

At Monday's meeting, Amukwiyu failed to secure the support of the Omuthiya district. Swapo party sources told The Namibian yesterday that while Amukwiyu has garnered nominations of five districts, his main rival for the regional coordinator position, former chairperson of the regional council Max Nekongo, has won Omuthiya.

Nekongo is linked to Swapo vice president Hage Geingob's camp. According to sources, Amukwiyu won the districts of Onayena, Olukonda, Oniipa, Onyaanya and Omuntele. Amukwiyu is from the Omuntele district.

Oshikoto has 11 Swapo districts, but whoever captures six districts technically wins the regional coordinator race. The regional conference delegates have the final say on who becomes regional coordinator.

However, the battle is not only about the regional coordinator position, but also about the fight for votes at the Swapo congress. Each district sends four delegates to the regional conference, and four delegates to the party congress.

Swapo secretary general Nangolo Mbumba refused to comment on the outcomes of the Oshikoto meetings yesterday, saying he does not deal with issues at district level, while Oshikoto governor Henock Kankoshi said he did not attend the Omuthiya meeting on Monday, and was not fully briefed about its outcome.

Amukwiyu is credited with spearheading the campaign which handed President Geingob the party's vice presidency at Swapo's 2012 elective congress.

He has created a personal power network in the regions, a move which has caused discomfort amongst party leaders, who are worried about his elevation to kingmaker.

Amukwiyu himself was attending the district conference at Onayena, and could not be reached for comment yesterday.

The jockeying for party positions at grassroots level is part of preparations for the Swapo congress that will take place later this year. Mandatory conferences at district and regional level are taking place this month.

Swapo structures in Omusati, Ohangwena, Oshana and Oshikoto are in a rush to ensure that they hold their conferences within the time frame set down by party headquarters.

Meanwhile, Ohangwena regional coordinator Hafeni Hatutale informed The Namibian that all districts in his region have already held their conferences, and delegates are now ready for the regional conference at Eenhana on 24 June.

He declined to reveal the names of the delegates, and those nominated to contest regional executive positions.

Omusati regional coordinator Sackey Kayone said districts were still busy with their conferences, and expressed the hope that they would complete the process on time to allow the regional conference to take place at the end of this month or during the first week of July.

He said there were some problems in the Otamanzi district, but refused to provide details, simply saying that the poor attendance was problematic.

Despite several attempts, Oshana regional coordinator Erastus Kapolo could not be reached to shed light on the process in his region.

Oshana regional secretary of the Swapo Party Youth League Matilde Nakwedhi said structures of the league have completed their district conferences, and the regional conference was taking place this Saturday at a venue yet to be determined.

She said the names of the candidates and proposed delegates to the party congress have been forwarded to head office for vetting.

"We are expecting feedback from Windhoek within a day or two. Only then can we share the names with you," she noted.