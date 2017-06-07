7 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Maternal Deaths Drop in Country

Luanda — The number of maternal and newborn deaths in the country has dropped, based on the available reproductive health indicators, said on Tuesday Luanda, the Minister of Family and Women Issues, Filomena Delgado.

The minister said so on Tuesday at the end of the ordinary meeting of the Commission for Social Policy of the Cabinet Council.

To improve the results, the official said that the commission has held lectures, visits and other actions for the better behavior of nurses and midwives in the maternity hospitals.

She stressed that one aspect that concerns the National Commission for Prevention and Audit of Maternal and Neonatal Deaths has to do with the high rate of teenage pregnancies, who have been making illegal abortions.

