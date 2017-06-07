The newly wedded wife of veteran politician Mburumba Kerina, Naomi Kikii Zauana, has died.

She was 54.

The death was confirmed by family spokesman, National Assembly Speaker Peter Katjavivi, who told The Namibian yesterday that Zauana died at Mediclinic in Windhoek. Katjavivi said she had suffered an asthma attack.

"She ate fish the previous day, and it did not go well with her asthma, and complications started. She died on Monday evening," Katjavivi said.

Zauana and Kerina married on 5 May, and she died on Monday.

She is survived by her husband and four children.