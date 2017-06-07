Opposition leader Saviour Chishimba says UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema's spirit is ravaged.

BELOW IS HICHILEMA'S FULL STATEMENT

IN DEEP PAIN AND SADNESS AFTER VISITING HH!

Please #FreeHH! I am just returning from Lusaka Central Prison (Chimbokaila) where I had gone to visit my brother and comrade in the new struggle Hakainde Hichilema.

Fellow compatriots, the situation is pathetic and no sensible leader would wish to incarcerate a fellow human being like that. I broke down, but he is the one who encouraged me to be strong.

We hugged each other for several minutes without uttering a word, but in tears. Though our comrade is trying very hard to be strong, I clearly saw that he is agonising - his spirit is dampened and ravaged. His eyes are in a state of weeping. He repeatedly said, "... my brother, I am innocent... I did not commit treason... I am innocent ba President Chishimba... "

State power I don't have at the moment to release my brother, but such as I have I gave - PRAYER. We prayed for close to one hour together and raised a cry unto the LORD God of Heaven! Hon Mwaliteta was also there.

God desires justice for all! The PF regime will reap the injustices that they are planting today.

Being the first time in my life to enter a prison today, I was in utter shock to see the conditions under which inmates live. I saw pain in the eyes of visiting relatives. Some of the inmates are very weak and sickly. Some have been in remand for over a decade and they are still waiting for trial.

I learned that one inmate was remanded for 10 years for a crime he did not commit, but it was only yesterday that he walked to freedom. How many of our brothers and sisters are going through this? The prison is also overcrowded! This is not the Zambia freedom fighters fought for!!! Let us arise and fight for justice!!!

Meanwhile, we have learned from some sources that Lusaka Central Prison is about to be sold by the PF regime and all the prisoners will be transferred to Mwembeshi. We shall get to the root of this before issuing a comprehensive statement.

God strengthen our brother HH and his family!

God bless our nation!

Saviour Chishimba

UPP PRESIDENT

#UPP: #Dignity & #Justice for #All!