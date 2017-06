Newcastle Falcons backrow Joshua Chisanga has been included in Kenya Simbas squad that will face Uganda Cranes in the first leg of the Elgon Cup on Saturday in Kampala.

Chisanga, who features for the English Rugby Premier League side, makes a comeback for the first time since 2015.

However, Chisanga will start on the bench while skipper Wilson K'Opondo misses out through injury.