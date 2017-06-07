Nigeria: EFCC Secures 340 Convictions in 6 Months - Magu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) secured 340 convictions for various offences within the last six months, the Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu has said.

Magu, who was represented by the agency's secretary, Emmanuel Adegboyega, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja at a project launch titled, "Law Enforcement and Public Engagement in Nigeria."

The project was launched by CLEEN Foundation, in collaboration with the International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Office of the US Embassy in Nigeria.

Adegboyega debunked claims that EFCC recorded only few convictions in its operations, noting that the anti-graft agency had recorded more convictions than any other sister agency in the country.

He said the commission only investigates and charges suspects to court. The court, he added, determines the verdict and that has always been the final.

He described the level of corrupt practices in the country as 'alarming,' but assured that the agency was up to the task.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Operations, Joshak Habilla, asked the public to hold police officers liable wherever they go wrong, just as he enjoined the security agencies to engage in activities that will stamp out corruption in the country.

In his remarks, the US Embassy Counsellor for Public Affairs, Aruna Amirthanayagam, said the project was to strengthen relations between criminal justice actors, anti-graft agencies, and citizens through improved and effective communications.