21 Zimbabwean employees of the embattled SME Bank have launched a lawsuit in the Windhoek High Court in an attempt to have their Namibian work permits renewed.

The SME Bank unlawfully interfered with their applications to have their employment permits extended after the Bank of Namibia took control of the bank, the 21 Zimbabweans are claiming in an urgent application that their lawyer, Sisa Namandje, filed at the High Court at the end of last week.

They are also claiming that the Immigration Selection Board was influenced by ulterior motives, failed to consider their applications for the renewal of their work permits objectively, fairly and reasonably, and allowed the SME Bank to interfere with its decision-making when the board decided not to grant them the permit extensions they applied for.

The 21 applicants are suing the chairperson of the Immigration Selection Board, the minister of home affairs and immigration, the SME Bank, the Bank of Namibia, and the acting chief executive officer of the SME Bank, Benestus Herunga.

By yesterday, legal representatives of the chairperson of the Immigration Selection Board,the SME Bank, and the Bank of Namibia had given notice that their clients would be opposing the urgent application lodged against them.

The application is at this stage scheduled to be heard on 30 June.

The 21 applicants - all of whom are Zimbabweans who were employed by the SME Bank - are asking the High Court to review and set aside any decision that the Immigration Selection Board may have taken in February or March this year in respect of their applications to have their work permits extended.

They further want the court to refer their applications back to the board, to be considered fairly, objectively and reasonably and without interference from the SME Bank.

They also want the court to declare the SME Bank's withdrawal of support for their employment permit applications as unlawful and of no effect.

In addition to that, they are asking the court to declare the appointment of Herunga as acting CEO of the SME Bank as unlawful, and to set aside his appointment.

The 21 applicants include Joseph Nyamunda, the SME Bank's former general manager for lending, business development and support services, the bank's former company secretary, Rekayi Tsokodayi, and fellow ditched employees Phanuel Chitombo (former SME Bank compliance manager), Kizito Muswere (credit risk manager), Ernest Kangara (head of security), Fungai Mupondiwa (security manager), and Sifelani Basket (head of information and communication technologies), and ICT managers Takura Mapfumo, Nomore Beremauro, and Michelle Matambanadzo.

In an affidavit filed at the court, Nyamunda alleges that Herunga's appointment as acting CEO when the Bank of Namibia took control of the SME Bank at the start of March was unlawful, since the central bank has no power to appoint an acting CEO for the bank.

The Bank of Namibia's takeover of the SME Bank was in itself also unlawful, he says.

Nyamunda states that he and the other applicants continued to work while awaiting the outcome of their applications to have their work permits, which were to expire at the end of March, extended. The applications were submitted with support and motivation from the SME Bank's management and board of directors, he says.

However, no feedback on the applications have been received from the board up to now, Nyamunda alleges.

On 29 March, he says, Herunga asked him and the other applicants to stay at home and no longer render their services to the bank, until further notice.

Since then, they have not received their salaries in April and also in May, and they have been thrown into precarious positions in which they have suddenly been left without an income, and some of them have had to leave Namibia and have been denied re-entry visas, Nyamunda says.