Namibia: Bank Loan Story Irks Minister's Assistant

Esau Mbako, the executive assistant to the finance minister, is demanding an apology and retraction of a story published by The Namibian that he received a N$700 000 loan from the SME Bank.

Mbako made these demands in a letter by his lawyers delivered to The Namibian yesterday, dated 26 May 2017.

He was part of a list of four government officials named in a story of those who received loans from the SME Bank.

The story which was published last month angered Mbako to such an extent that he is threatening to sue this newspaper.

His lawyer, Slysken Makando, claimed that the article had inaccuracies about his client, but he ironically appears to implicate his client further.

"The said publication not only contained false information about our client, but that it was wrongful and same published with malicious intention to injure our client in his good name and reputation," he stated.

According to Makando, the story was inaccurate in reporting that Mbako received a N$700 000 loan to buy a personal Land Cruiser because as of 7 December 2015, the amount was N$825 000.

Makando, who confirmed that the money was meant to buy a Land Cruiser, said that Mbako took out a loan insurance plan worth N$9 600.

The Namibian based the amount quoted in the story on verified confidential documents from the SME Bank.

Mbako's transaction is listed as a loan, but his lawyer used semantic terms such as "hire purchase sales agreement" to explain why the transaction should not be referred to as a loan.

Makando said the previous story painted their client as "corrupt, whose loan agreement with the SME Bank was substandard and shady".

Mbako's loan is branded by the SME Bank as substandard, meaning it was not well-secured by the troubled bank in case he fails to pay.

The ministerial assistant threatened to take action against The Namibian.

"We invite you to retract and offer an apology to client in writing and publishing the said letter on the front page of the newspaper within five days of receipt thereof, failing which, we shall, as instructed, instituted an action against you (sic)," Mbako's lawyer said.

Mbako's loan to buy a nice-to-have vehicle - money from the SME Bank, which was set up to help small and medium businesses - adds to questions of who qualifies to be assisted by the bank.

Mbako is a person of interest in the previous story because he was very close to two former trade ministers, who were the political heads of the SME Bank.

The SME Bank was started in 2012 when President Hage Geingob was the trade minister.

Geingob's personal assistant at the trade ministry was Mbako, who was the go-to-person between the ministers and other officials - including information on the setting up of the SME Bank.

Mbako did not tag along when Geingob was promoted to Prime Minister in December 2012, but stayed put at the trade ministry, where he served as an assistant to the then trade minister Calle Schlettwein until 2015. Mbako's boss, Schlettwein, now wants the SME Bank closed.

The Namibian reported last month that Mbako, former SME Bank chairperson and current presidential affairs minister Frans Kapofi, ex-SME Bank chairperson George Simataa and Milka Mungunda are among the beneficiaries of loans and overdrafts.

Kapofi received a N$700 000 loan in June 2014 to buy equipment for his farm; while Simataa said although his N$5 million loan was approved by the SME Bank, there are certain requirements that he has to meet to get the loan.