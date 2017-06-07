Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan has reiterated the government commitment to address the problem of water shortage countrywide.

Addressing a mammoth rally at Uwanja wa Mbuzi grounds here, Ms Samia said, "As a woman I know the problems to which women are subjected as they look for water.

I want to affirm that the government is determined to end the water problem not only in Serengeti but, countrywide." The VP said she will personally make follow-up on government efforts to end water shortage in the country.

In their briefing to the VP, Serengeti leaders decried lack of clean and safe water as one of the problems haunting the residents of Mugumu, the capital town of the wildlife-rich Serengeti district in Mara region.

Serengeti Member of Parliament Marwa Ryoba said Mugumu residents drink what he described as mud water, pleading for immediate government interventions. Before addressing the rally, Ms Samia laid the foundation for the construction of Serengeti district hospital on the outskirts of Mugumu town.

She pledged 5m/- donation to support the construction works, promising as well to push for release of funds for the project. "I will contribute 5m/- and ensure that the government is timely disbursing funds for the hospital construction to timely completion," said Ms Suluhu.

Several partners, including Serengeti residents are contributing towards the hospital project whose construction works are scheduled for completion by December this year, according to District Commissioner Nurdin Babu.

The VP lauded the idea of having a modern district hospital in the district, which also receives tourists from different parts of the world.

Meanwhile, Ms Samia threatened stern disciplinary measures against land officers whom she accused of creating unnecessary conflicts among people they are expected to serve.

She also condemned the problem of teenage pregnancies, directing the district authorities to curb the unacceptable social vice. The VP continues with her working tour of Mara region today.