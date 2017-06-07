7 June 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Samia Promises Clean, Safe Water to Serengeti Residents

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mugini Jacob in Mugumu

Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan has reiterated the government commitment to address the problem of water shortage countrywide.

Addressing a mammoth rally at Uwanja wa Mbuzi grounds here, Ms Samia said, "As a woman I know the problems to which women are subjected as they look for water.

I want to affirm that the government is determined to end the water problem not only in Serengeti but, countrywide." The VP said she will personally make follow-up on government efforts to end water shortage in the country.

In their briefing to the VP, Serengeti leaders decried lack of clean and safe water as one of the problems haunting the residents of Mugumu, the capital town of the wildlife-rich Serengeti district in Mara region.

Serengeti Member of Parliament Marwa Ryoba said Mugumu residents drink what he described as mud water, pleading for immediate government interventions. Before addressing the rally, Ms Samia laid the foundation for the construction of Serengeti district hospital on the outskirts of Mugumu town.

She pledged 5m/- donation to support the construction works, promising as well to push for release of funds for the project. "I will contribute 5m/- and ensure that the government is timely disbursing funds for the hospital construction to timely completion," said Ms Suluhu.

Several partners, including Serengeti residents are contributing towards the hospital project whose construction works are scheduled for completion by December this year, according to District Commissioner Nurdin Babu.

The VP lauded the idea of having a modern district hospital in the district, which also receives tourists from different parts of the world.

Meanwhile, Ms Samia threatened stern disciplinary measures against land officers whom she accused of creating unnecessary conflicts among people they are expected to serve.

She also condemned the problem of teenage pregnancies, directing the district authorities to curb the unacceptable social vice. The VP continues with her working tour of Mara region today.

Tanzania

Food Prices, Transportation Drive Inflation in EAC

East African countries have recorded an average of 6.0 per cent inflation during the quarter ending this March, mainly… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.