A month after being cleared of corruption charges, ZBC acting chief executive officer and former soldier, Patrick Mavhura, has been appointed substantive boss on a performance-based contract.

Mavhura has been acting for almost two years after the former ZBC boss Happison Muchechetere was sent home for misconduct and financial mismanagement.

His appointment is with effect from the 1st of June.

In a statement Tuesday, ZBC board chairman, Father Gibson Munyoro said after "observing" and "critically" "assessing the performance, conduct, competences, 'qualifications' and commitment of Mavhura to the ZBC and its operations in a full board meeting held on the 9th of last month, the board then resolved to appoint him as the substantive CEO".

His appointment is for a fixed term of five years and is performance based, benchmarked against the ZBC's business transformation strategic plan 2017-2019 and the company's annual budget.

"The CEO's performance targets include managing ZBC professionally, following the principles of good corporate governance ensuring sustainable profitability and declaring dividend to the shareholder by 2019, playing a central role in the on-going digitalisation process and improving the quality of programmes on both radio and television," the statement said.

Father Munyoro went on to say Mavhura is expected to observe the tenets of good moral conduct, strategic business plan and profitability.

"The board will evaluate his performance against the stated performance targets and the above mentioned principles of managing viable business."

Last year, Mavhura was arrested on allegations of criminal abuse of office after he bought 35 vehicles without following due process prejudicing ZBC of about $700 000 and government of $20 000.