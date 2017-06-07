Tanzania: Simba Exit From Sportpesa Cup

Simba SC became the latest victim to be eliminated from the ongoing SportPesa Super Cup following a 5-4 post match penalty loss to Nakuru All Stars at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

The regulation time had ended in a barren draw. Simba's goalkeeper Daniel Agyei missed his shot for the home based club as his bullet went over the cross bar to the advantage of the visitors.

Congolese defender Janvier Basala Bokungu, Mwinyi Kazimoto, Hafidh Mussa and Fiston Munezero netted Simba's penalties. Nakuru All Stars penalties were netted by Baraka Nturukundo, Aman Kyata, Maina Kangethe, Amakanji Ekmba and Kamau Nganga.

Simba dictated well the first half, a situation that made Nakuru All Stars to do much defending at the same time inviting their enemies into their danger zone.

The best chance for Msimbazi club came in 21st minute, when Pastory Athanas missed a one on one opportunity with the visitors' custodian Martin Lule, forcing the ball out of play.

The Kenyans on the other hand were lethal on attack as they caused panic to Simba's defence whenever they crossed the centre line and used much their wings to penetrate through the Reds.

Unfortunately neither side managed to hit on target until the interval. On the second stanza, Simba head coach Joseph Omog made an early adjustment as Jamal Mnyate was substituted for Frederick Blagnon.

The Ivorian striker's presence on the pitch was immediately felt after his shot outside the box in the 58th minute narrowly sailed over the cross bar. Daniel Kamau for the Kenyans was on the verge of scoring in the 87th minute as Simba's backline went for a sleep but his shot was comfortably dealt with by goalkeeper Agyei.

In the end of normal period of play, a barren draw was the product hence penalty shootouts remained the only option to separate boys from men.

Meanwhile, Gor Mahia were the 2-0 winners yesterday against Zanzibar's Jang'ombe Boys in the unfolding Sportpesa Super Cup in an early kick-off match at the same venue.

Both goals for the Kenyan giants Gor Mahia came in the second half courtesy of Meddie Kagere, who scored a brace and enabled him to be the top goal scorer as the competition stands.

The match started on high note for Gor Mahia as they forced their opponents Jang'ombe Boys into their own territory on several occasions but good defensive play and discipline at the Zanzibar based club helped to prevent early damages.

It was a high open football for both sides considering the fact that any negative results could have eliminated them from the prestigious SportPesa Super Cup competition.

However, most of their attempts could not break through. As the whistle to mark the end of the opening half was blown, the score line remained goalless. The last half saw the Kenyans bringing in all their energy and tactics for the purpose of killing the game.

However, the back line of Jang'ombe Boys led by their captain Said Ibrahim remained resolute and managed to contain hungry-goal searching Gor Mahia's players.

In the 58th minute, Maguna Kenneth almost found the back of the net with a blistering set piece at the edge of Jang'ombe Boys box but his delivery failed to hit the target.

The moment of the match arrived in the 63rd minute when Kagere received a nice pass from Simiyu Mike, to beat keeper Ruga Hasham with aplomb. As this was not enough, the same playmaker was given responsibilities to take a penalty in the 84th minute whose low shot easily beat the custodian to make it two nil.