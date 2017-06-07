Nigeria: Northern Groups Give Igbo 3 Months to Vacate Region

Kaduna — Some northern groups yesterday gave all Igbo people currently residing in northern Nigeria three months to relocate.

But the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Agyle Abeh said Nigeria is a sovereign state and every citizen has the right according to the constitution to choose where to live or reside. "There is no cause for alarm, we are going to be on top of the situation," he said.

The groups, including Arewa Citizens Action for Change, Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, Arewa Youth Development Foundation, Arewa Students Forum and Northern Emancipation Network said this while addressing a press briefing in Kaduna yesterday.

Abdul-Azeez Suleiman of the Northern Emancipation Network, who spoke on behalf of the other groups, also advised all northerners residing in the East to vacate the region, declaring that the North would no longer be disposed to co-existing with the Igbo and "shall take definite steps to end the partnership by pulling out of the current federal arrangement."

He said the agitators for a breakaway from Nigeria had reckless disrespect for the other federating units and had abused the hospitality that gave them unrestricted access to and ownership of landed properties all over the North, and that the North would reclaim, assume and assert sole ownership and control of all landed resources currently owned, rented or enjoyed by the Igbo people.

Other signatories to the declaration include: The Northern Youth Vanguard, Northern Youth Stakeholders Forum, North-East Assembly and North Central People's Front.