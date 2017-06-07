Tanzania: Mwambusi Lauds Players After Tusker Rout

Young Africans assistant coach Juma Mwambusi has hailed his youthful players for the spirited show in their 4-2 penalty win against Kenyan giants Tusker in the SportPesa Super Cup championship. Mwambusi, who fielded most of his players from the second string, said the youthful side showed maturity in both defending and attacking.

He said he saw a bright future in them as he was preparing them for the second test against AFC Leopards, also one of the football giants from Kenya.

"The boys played well despite most of them making a debut to the big tournament," he said. Yanga's regular players; Deogratius Munishi between the posts, defenders Juma Abdul, Nadir Haroub and Juma Mahadhi played well alongside the youthful debutants Babu Ally, Yusuf Mhilu Maka Edward, Emanuel Kichiba, Saidi Musa and Rahim Sheali.

"I congratulate my players for solidarity that led to a 4-2 win over Tusker in the inaugural match," he said. Speaking to reporters after the game, Mwambusi who took full charge of the entire game said he believed in his youth squad and told the boys to do the work.

"I told them that they have the duty to represent Yanga and Tanzania at large hence their victory was in their hands. Our opponents Tusker FC came with full and experienced squad than us but patience and hard work was key to our success," Mwambusi said.

In his words, Tusker FC's coach George 'Best' Nsimbe conceded the defeat and said they will work out for the weaknesses which his side displayed on the day even though they were out of the competition.

For us, we missed while Yanga scored. I do not blame anybody," said he. Reacting after losing the match, the head coach George Nsimbe rued luck as a course of their exit from the ongoing Super Cup in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. Nsimbe said his boys were simply unlucky despite controlling the versed majority of the game. "We were not lucky.

We fielded a strong team and everyone had a chance to play. Yanga utilised their spot kicks during the shoot out. "The boys were good throughout the 90 minutes. We will try to find out what went wrong and improve before the league action resumes," he said.