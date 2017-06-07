Teenage siblings from Domboshawa who sired a child together after they were made to share a bedroom over years were Tuesday arraigned before a Harare court facing incest charges.

Jackson Bonface, 17, and Talent Musindo appeared before magistrate Anniah Ndiraya but were freed after they told court that they were not biological siblings as stated by the state.

Prosecutor Devoted Nyagano Gwashavanhu, however, gave notice to bring Boniface back to court for having sex with a minor.

According to the state, the two started sharing a bedroom in 2014 as they had accommodation challenges at their homestead in Murwira village.

Court heard they connived to have sex.

In August 2015, Musindo's mother suspected that her daughter was pregnant.

Also, the matter became a subject in the village's grapevine prompting the mother to question her daughter who then disclosed that Boniface was responsible.

The case was reported leading to their arrest.

When they appeared in court, the two told court that only their parents were married and they were children from the couple's previous marriages.