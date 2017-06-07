6 June 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Bedroom Share Siblings Make Baby, Arrested for Incest

Tagged:

Related Topics

Teenage siblings from Domboshawa who sired a child together after they were made to share a bedroom over years were Tuesday arraigned before a Harare court facing incest charges.

Jackson Bonface, 17, and Talent Musindo appeared before magistrate Anniah Ndiraya but were freed after they told court that they were not biological siblings as stated by the state.

Prosecutor Devoted Nyagano Gwashavanhu, however, gave notice to bring Boniface back to court for having sex with a minor.

According to the state, the two started sharing a bedroom in 2014 as they had accommodation challenges at their homestead in Murwira village.

Court heard they connived to have sex.

In August 2015, Musindo's mother suspected that her daughter was pregnant.

Also, the matter became a subject in the village's grapevine prompting the mother to question her daughter who then disclosed that Boniface was responsible.

The case was reported leading to their arrest.

When they appeared in court, the two told court that only their parents were married and they were children from the couple's previous marriages.

Zimbabwe

Registrar-General Mudede Scoffs At DNA Test Claims

Registrar-General Mr Tobaiwa Mudede has refuted claims circulating on social media that his department will conduct… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.