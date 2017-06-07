Kenya: Loss of Stars Haunts Usiu

Two-time Kenya Basketball Federation women's Premier League champions USIU-A Flames are paying a big price after losing five key players this season, coach George Mayienga has said.

Mayienga, who led USIU-A Flames to become the first university team to win the Premier League championships for two years in a row 2014-15, Tuesday said he has started building a new outfit for the future as he seeks to qualify for the play-offs.

"Losing five key players who have been playing together for four years was a big blow early this year," said Mayienga. Injury to forward Sarah Chan and the absence of point guard Cythia Irankunda, who is away in Uganda has not made things easier.

USIU-A Flames also lost Georgia Adhiambo to KPA while Zipporah Adhiambo has not been training with the team due to work commitments.

Mayienga said they have moved with speed to seal the big gap left by recruiting Josephine Achieng from Tigoi Girls and Rachel Wangari of Kerugoya Girls, who need time to adjust as they had never played in the competitive league before.

He said they are also eyeing two players from Zetech University to beef up their squad.

"My players started giving up quickly after missing the top stars hence affecting our first leg results."

USIU-A have lost four matches and won two and they sit second last on the 10-team table standings with only seven points.

Last weekend, USIU-A were beaten 55-41 by Storms after they had been awarded a 20-0 walk-over against former two-time champions Eagle Wings.

Champions Equity Bank are currently leading the women's Premier League table standings with 13 points from six wins and one loss with unbeaten KPA in second place on 12 points.