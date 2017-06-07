7 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Two Life Sentences Franziska Killer

Howard Oliver, who raped and murdered 16-year-old Franziska Blöchliger, has been sentenced to two life terms plus 15 years in jail in the Western Cape High Court.

The sentence was handed down on Wednesday.

Oliver, 28, was found guilty of raping and murdering the teen on March 7, 2016 while she was jogging in Tokai Forest in Cape Town.

He initially pleaded not guilty, saying he had only robbed her of her ring and phone after smoking Mandrax.

He later admitted killing and raping her.

Oliver, a father of two, removed Blöchliger's cellphone, earphones and ring from her after raping and killing her.

Two men were handed suspended sentences after they pleaded guilty to buying Blöchliger's stolen cellphone.

Co-accused Jonathan Jonas has abandoned his bail application.

