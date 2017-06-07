Tanzania: Minister Defends Foreign Imports

Dodoma — The government has trashed claims that national team poor performance in international competitions is due to giant clubs' preference for foreign players.

Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Harrison Mwakyembe said that number of foreign players in the local clubs constitutes only seven per cent of all footballers participating in the premier league.

"It is thus illogical to conclude that our national team is performing poorly because of local clubs' tendency of recruiting foreigners," he noted. He was responding to Venance Mwamoto (KiloloCCM) who claimed that domination of foreigners in Tanzania's premier league was to blame for disappointing Taifa Stars performance.

Mwamoto affirmed that despite being the country with most competitive premier league in East Africa, Tanzania continued recording inexcusable performances in international arena.

"Our league is the best in East Africa but our national team is so poor, this is caused by the fact that our local clubs spot high-quality players from outside the country and when it comes to the national team we only use our local players who are not competent enough," he said.

Mwamoto compared Tanzania and England, saying the European country has the best premier league in the word but its national team performance in international encounters also was not good.

"This is due to the fact that English clubs are signing foreigners with brilliant football skills and take no consideration in promot ing their own players, this is also the case in Tanzania," he claimed.

Currently, according to Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) regulations guiding players' registrations, clubs are not allowed to recruit more than seven foreigners. The club is supposed to assign maximum of 30 players -- locals and international.

Minister Mwakyembe said recruiting foreigners apart from making premier league more competitive also gives local players adequate chance to gain new skills.

The minister on the other hand told the august House that the government will continue providing support to Serengeti Boys as the squad gears up to participate in the 2020 Olympic competitions.

He was responding to Musa Sima (Singida UrbanCCM) who had wanted to know government's plan in ensuring the Boys who recently recorded brilliant performance are well taken care of.

Minister Mwakyembe said the government appreciates Serengeti Boys presentation and has set a number of strategies to ensure the team records more impressive shows in the near future.