MDC-T vice President, Nelson Chamisa, said "educated" Zimbabweans and the youths were blocking "change" which Zimbabweans were yearning for through ignoring national politics.

Addressing over 180 young people who benefited from the US Young African Leaders Initiative drawn from across Zimbabwe and Africa in Harare at the weekend, Chamisa said voter apathy was a "chronic infection" among the country's youths and the educated.

"The tragedy of Zimbabwe is that the brightest and the best are out of active leadership and involvement and it is futile to expect either expect change from the old or to expect the old to change," said the youthful politician.

"Young people need to run the office if they don't want to run for office and if you do not want to run for office then run the office, by this I mean If you can't run for office make sure you run the office by influencing leaders," he added.

Chamisa said until the educated and the youths actively engage in politics Zimbabwe will remain in the economic, political and social messy it is in.

"If you do not want to be voted for at least vote, but you can do both and if you do not want to run for office, run the office," said Chamisa.

Arguably the largest population in the country, the youths' participation in national politics remains pathetic.

According to a local political think tank, the Research and Advocacy Unit (RAU), the youth, who make up about 41% of the eligible voters, only 14% of them are registered voters making the group largely excluded from governance issues.

RAU said the youths vote in less numbers than older age groups and fewer of them stand as candidates in local and national elections.