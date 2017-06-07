7 June 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Harare, Chitungwiza Councils Feud Over $7 Million Debt

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Daniel Nemukuyu

Harare City Council (HCC) has taken Chitungwiza Municipality to the High Court over an outstanding water bill amounting to $7,2 million. The two local authorities entered an agreement in which HCC would supply treated water to Chitungwiza daily.Chitungwiza would then sell the water to its residents. In terms of the agreement, Chitungwiza would be billed for the water supplied monthly and it was expected to pay the bills religiously.

However, Chitungwiza allegedly breached the agreement, resulting in HCC lawyers Honey & Blanckenberg instituting legal proceedings to recover the money.

In the summons filed at the High Court on May 18 this year, Harare is claiming $7 247 714,88 plus interest calculated at the prescribed rate from November 8, 2016 to date of final payment. HCC is also seeking an order for costs against Chitungwiza Town Council.

Matsikidze and Mucheche Legal Practitioners are representing Chitungwiza in the court case. Chitungwiza, which last year openly revealed that it was broke, is alleged to have failed to pay for the water supplied despite de- mand.

"As at October 2016, an outstanding balance of $7 247 714,88 was due and payable by the defendant to the plaintiff," reads the plaintiff's declaration.

"However, despite demand, the defendant failed, neglected or refused to pay the amount. Accordingly, the defendant is unlawfully indebted to the plaintiff in the sum of $7 247 714,88."

On Monday this week, Matsikidze & Mucheche Legal Practitioners0 filed a notice of appearance to defend the matter on behalf of Chitungwiza. The same lawyers are yet to file opposing papers.

Zimbabwe

Registrar-General Mudede Scoffs At DNA Test Claims

Registrar-General Mr Tobaiwa Mudede has refuted claims circulating on social media that his department will conduct… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.