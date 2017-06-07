The quasi-religion Public Affairs Committee (PAC) has accused the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of seeking public sympathy and picking a war with the governance watchdog.

PAC spokesman Fr Peter Mulomole was recating to claims by DPP top brass that they have not been invited to a major conference where a cross-section of Malawians will be discussing the future of the country at a hotel in the commercial capital, Blantyre.

Addressing a news conference at Crown Hotel in Lilongwe, DPP's Vice President for the Central Region who is also presidential advisor Hetherwick Ntaba, DPP secretary general secretary general Greselder Jeffrey wa Jeffrey, administrative secretary Francis Mphepo, member Ken Msonda, Minister Jappie Mhango, and legal advisor Charles Mhango condemned the five-plus-one conference which civil rights , religious leaders and academics will meet from Wednesday to discuss Malawi situation.

Ntaba claimed PAC had invited all opposition parties, except the ruling DPP, in the 5+1 All-Inclusive Stakeholders Conference slated for 7 and 8 July, 2017.

"Our strong intelligence confirms the evil plans where over 300 people will break into spontaneous protests around Mount Soche Hotel, the venue of the conference, with anti-government placards and messages," narrated Ntaba who further expressed fears that the intended riots could effect a replica of the infamous 20 July, 2011 protests under which over 20 innocent lives were lost.

DPP also accused PAC of conducting itself as an opposition political party.

But Fr Mulomole said PAC invited DPP and government officials to the conference.

"DPP was invited and government is also invited and most welcome to the conference," said Mulomole.

He said DPP were only using seeking public sympathy dismissing claims that the body is anti-government.

"PAC only speak for the benefit of the people of Malawi," he said.

Mululomole also said Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa (Osisa) is the donor approached to fund the forthcoming conference and that UNDP is still funding some of its activites.

The conference apart from discussing a report on the feedback from the Fifth All-Inclusive Stakeholders' Conference and chart the way forward, there will be major talking points on governance situation in the country.

During the forthcoming PAC conference, economist Henry Kachaje, who is one of President Mutharika's most acerbic critics, and a University of Malawi speaker will make presentations on how corruption is affecting Malawi economy.

Apparently, Ntaba and Mphepo were in the forefront misleading former president late Bingu wa Mutharika.