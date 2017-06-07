The Zimbabwe People Revolutionary Army (Zipra) ex-combatants say those complicit in the Mgagao massacres should be brought to account.

On June 6, 1976, about 50 Zipra members were massacred by Zanla colleagues, Tanzanian and Chinese soldiers in Tanzania, in what became known as the Mgagao massacres.

The massacres were a result of frequent clashes between the two liberation armies while in training camps in Tanzania.

Giving a personal account of what transpired on the day Retired Colonel Khutshwekhaya Nketha said the massacres were part of a grand scheme to eliminate members of ZAPU.

"The Mgagao massacres were the second phase of the Gukurahundi atrocities. The third phase was the 1980s massacres. We are still bracing ourselves for the fourth one," said Retired Colonel Nketha.

"Some time before the killings we told Rex Nhongo and Alfred Mangena about the tension and we warned them there would be a bloodbath if the tension was not resolved. However, nothing was done.

"On the fateful day, it was a Sunday, the killings started late afternoon. One of our instructors was axed to death and this triggered the fighting which went on until the next morning."

Retired Colonel Nketha said the massacres should be talked about openly so that families of the victims of the massacre can find closure.

Delivering the Mgagao Memorial Lecture in Bulawayo on Tuesday, academic Dr Samukele Hadebe, said families of ex-combatants who died during the clashes are still in the dark on what transpired on the fateful day.

The memorial lecture was organised by Bulawayo based pressure group, Ibhetshu LikaZulu.

"The families of the people who perished at Mgagao are still waiting for answers as to what transpired there. Those who perished at Mgagao sacrificed their lives so that we may have a better life," said Dr Hadebe.

"The surviving commanders should account for all the men they lost in the battle front."

Dr Hadebe also urged Ibhetshu LikaZulu to invite officials from Tanzania and China in future commemorative events for them to explain what transpired at Mgagao camp.