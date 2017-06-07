6 June 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Zipra Cadres Demand Justice for 1970s Mgagao Massacre

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Zimbabwe People Revolutionary Army (Zipra) ex-combatants say those complicit in the Mgagao massacres should be brought to account.

On June 6, 1976, about 50 Zipra members were massacred by Zanla colleagues, Tanzanian and Chinese soldiers in Tanzania, in what became known as the Mgagao massacres.

The massacres were a result of frequent clashes between the two liberation armies while in training camps in Tanzania.

Giving a personal account of what transpired on the day Retired Colonel Khutshwekhaya Nketha said the massacres were part of a grand scheme to eliminate members of ZAPU.

"The Mgagao massacres were the second phase of the Gukurahundi atrocities. The third phase was the 1980s massacres. We are still bracing ourselves for the fourth one," said Retired Colonel Nketha.

"Some time before the killings we told Rex Nhongo and Alfred Mangena about the tension and we warned them there would be a bloodbath if the tension was not resolved. However, nothing was done.

"On the fateful day, it was a Sunday, the killings started late afternoon. One of our instructors was axed to death and this triggered the fighting which went on until the next morning."

Retired Colonel Nketha said the massacres should be talked about openly so that families of the victims of the massacre can find closure.

Delivering the Mgagao Memorial Lecture in Bulawayo on Tuesday, academic Dr Samukele Hadebe, said families of ex-combatants who died during the clashes are still in the dark on what transpired on the fateful day.

The memorial lecture was organised by Bulawayo based pressure group, Ibhetshu LikaZulu.

"The families of the people who perished at Mgagao are still waiting for answers as to what transpired there. Those who perished at Mgagao sacrificed their lives so that we may have a better life," said Dr Hadebe.

"The surviving commanders should account for all the men they lost in the battle front."

Dr Hadebe also urged Ibhetshu LikaZulu to invite officials from Tanzania and China in future commemorative events for them to explain what transpired at Mgagao camp.

Zimbabwe

Registrar-General Mudede Scoffs At DNA Test Claims

Registrar-General Mr Tobaiwa Mudede has refuted claims circulating on social media that his department will conduct… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.