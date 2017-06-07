7 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Storm Set to Intensify - Western Cape Government

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

RESOURCE: Huge Storm Hits the Cape

The cold front making its way through the Western Cape has not yet reached its peak, provincial authorities said on Tuesday morning.

The intense storm resulted in 15 people being displaced in Imizamo Yethu, Hout Bay.

Strong wind blew roofs off homes in Strand, Kalkfontein, Mfuleni and Delft, and the severe weather conditions also resulted in damaged electrical cables in Athlone, Pelican Park, Goodwood and Parow Valley.

The Huguenot tunnel and the N2 near Perigreen in Grabouw was also closed for traffic due to the storm.

In a statement, provincial local government spokesperson James-Brent Styan said no reports of deaths or serious injuries had been received.

"Some evacuations have been made and a handful of injured citizens taken to hospital by Emergency Services. The injuries was caused by roof collapses," Styan said.

Flooding

The City of Cape Town said flooding occurred in informal settlements across the city.

Humanitarian aid has been dispatched to assist affected communities, City of Cape Town disaster risk management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said.

Meanwhile, Metrorail services between Kraaifontein and Bellville have been cancelled. Commuters should expect delays of up to an hour on all other lines, Metrorail said on Twitter.

No major delays on roads across Cape Town were reported.

Styan said up to 45mm of rainfall has been recorded in Grabouw over the past 24 hours.

Ocean swells of up to 13 metres are expected in certain areas which might cause damage to low-lying areas close to the ocean.

"The public is cautioned to stay away from Western Cape beaches throughout the day," Styan said.

Source: News24

More on This

Western Cape Haven Shelters Accommodate 200 Extra People in Storm

Roughly 200 additional homeless individuals were accommodated in 15 Haven Night Shelters across the Western Cape as… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.