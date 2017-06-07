7 June 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Ebola Ruled Out After Patient Tests Negative

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Monitor
Health workers assist a patient suspected of having Ebola.
By Julius Ocungi & Emmanuel Ainebyoona

Gulu/Kampala — The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Ministry of Health yesterday ruled out Ebola after blood samples from the suspected patient tested negative at the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI).

"The results for the sample from Lacor Hospital are negative for the Viral Haemorrhagic Fevers: Ebola, Marburg, CCHF, RVF and Sosuga," said Mr Innocent Komakech, WHO's officer in charge of Disease Outbreak, Emergency and Preparedness.

Mr Komakech added that WHO will keep in touch with Gulu District on preparedness and readiness to respond to such occurrences.

Dr Paul Onek, Gulu District health officer, described the negative Ebola test results as "good news" but added a caution.

"While this is good news, both health workers and the population should be on the alert," he said.

The blood samples from the patient were taken to UVRI in Entebbe last Saturday after the person at St Mary's Hospital Lacor developed symptoms similar to those of Ebola.

The patient was placed in an isolation section as the hospital awaited results from the virus research institute.

Dr Emmanuel Ochola, an epidemiologist at the hospital, said upon admission, the patient was diagnosed with severe sepsis, a life-threatening condition that leads to deranged blood coagulation that varies from mild alterations to severe Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation (DIC).

"Our first diagnosis was sepsis, but we needed to be very sure because it had turned out severe. The patient was bleeding a lot and we had to isolate her and take her blood sample to UVRI for confirmation whether it was Haemorrhagic fever or not," Dr Ochola said.

"We are still keeping the patient in isolation, but generally speaking, she is fine now," Dr Ochola said.

More on This

Suspected Ebola Patient Suffering From 'Bleeding Disorders'

The patient who was recently admitted and isolated at Lacor hospital in Gulu district, after profuse bleeding, is… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.