Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa, on Tuesday pleaded with the Donald Trump administration for the removal of sanctions which the US government has maintained on Harare, for almost two decades now, before asking America to fund Zimbabwe.

Chinamasa made the plea after an hour long closed door meeting with the Deputy assistant secretary in the bureau of African affairs in the US state department, Carol J. O' Connell, who is in the country for a state visit.

The minister told journalists that he was "sure" that he had convinced Trump's top aide that sanctions on Harare were no longer necessary.

"We discussed the whole gamut of our affairs, which included the re-engagement issue; we discussed the sanctions issue," said Chinamasa.

"We briefed them on our economic reform agenda and the progress that we are making in that front, so it was a host of issues," he said while avoiding more questions from reporters.

The visiting top US government official said she was going to brief President Trump about Zimbabwe's sanctions removal plea.

"We have talked about that (sanctions) and we are going to keep the conversation going and we look forward to further engagement with Zimbabwe, and I feel strongly that we had a successful meeting and it was an honour to meet minister Chinamasa," O' Connell told reporters.

The US and the European Union, in 2002, slapped Harare with trade and travelling embargoes, on allegations of electoral fraud and gross human rights abuses by President Robert Mugabe's administration.

That was after Mugabe had embarked on a controversial land redistribution programme which drove away former white commercial farmers from their land without compensation.

Mugabe, however, still insists that the "land reform" programme was meant to redress colonial land imbalances.

Harare also refuses to accept that the restrictions were "targeted" at top government officials saying the entire sanctions regime was responsible for Zimbabwe's economic decline.