7 June 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa Welcomes Peaceful, Democratic Elections in Lesotho

SADC Facilitator and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has today, Wednesday 7 June 2017, welcomed the determination of the SADC and AU election observer missions that the elections in the Kingdom of Lesotho were largely peaceful and in line with AU and SADC protocols on elections.

The Facilitator extended his profound congratulations to the people of Lesotho and commended them for conducting peaceful elections. We urge all stakeholders to accept the outcome of these peaceful elections as announced by the IEC and an expression of the democratic will of the people of the Kingdom of Lesotho.

"The holding of democratic elections in the Kingdom of Lesotho underlines the determination of the people of the region and the continent to ensure good political and economic governance as part of the building blocks towards the renewal of the continent and the achievement of Agenda 2063 as a growth path for the entire continent," said Deputy President Ramaphosa.

"In line with SADC Summit decisions and agreements with all role-players, the SADC facilitation mission with the support of the SADC Oversight Committee will, soon after the formation of the new government, pay an official visit to the Kingdom of Lesotho with a view to convening a multi-stakeholder dialogue forum to build consensus for the implementation of SADC decisions," continued Deputy President Ramaphosa.

"These will include the implementation of the constitutional and security sector reforms as well as recommendations of the Phumaphi Commission of Inquiry."

"We look forward to working with the new government and all role-players towards the achievement of these goals and to help set the Kingdom on the path of sustainable peace, security, constitutionality and development," concluded Deputy President Ramaphosa.

