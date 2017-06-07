Uganda: Makerere University Student Dies After Fainting in Examination Room

A first year student of Education at Makerere University has been pronounced dead minutes after collapsing in an examination room.

The head of security at the university, Mr Jackson Muchunguzi says Joanita Nakalembe fainted during an examination session that was running from 4 pm to 7 pm at the School of Education on Tuesday.

"We took her to the university hospital where doctors said she was in critical condition and referred her to Kiruddu Hospital," Mr Muchunguzi said.

Kiruddu Hospital is in Makindye Division, some 10 kilometres away.

It is not clear why the medical team at the university hospital could not refer her to the nearby Mulago National Referral Hospital.

"The university hospital medical team confirmed that that she was bleeding heavily. Her parents were called to transfer her to Kiruddu where she passed on," Mr Muchunguzi said.